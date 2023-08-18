Kishwaukee Family YMCA accepting LIVESTRONG program registration

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Family YMCA is accepting registration for its fall LIVESTRONG program.

The program will be held from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. from Aug. 28 through Nov. 15, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free and intended for adults.

The LIVESTRONG program offers cancer survivors a supportive and safe environment to participate in social and physical activities. The program will last for 12 weeks. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit kishymca.org.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA is a nonprofit organization that aims to enrich the spirit, mind and body of all those in the community, especially families and children, regardless of ability to pay.

For information, email apeck@kishymca.org.