Stage Coach Players auditions for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” begin Aug. 25

SYCAMORE – The Stage Coach Players will hold auditions for its upcoming production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” later this month.

The auditions will be held from from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 26 and 27 at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Avenue, Sycamore, according to a news release.

The auditions are intended for those in second grade and older. The production is directed by Jenn Soss.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” based on the book by Mary Robinson, tells the story of a church trying to hold a Christmas pageant. The only way for the pageant to be held is to cast the most horrible children in history.

Soss is looking to cast 25 people. She plans to cast new performers along with long-standing Stage Coach members, according to the news release. Attendees are encouraged to schedule auditions. Walk-ins for the auditions also will be accepted.

The rehearsals begin Oct. 5 with production dates running Dec. 6 through 10.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com and click on “Auditions.”