Celebrate football with Bold Spirits Huskie Tailgate at NIU vs. Tulsa game Sept. 23

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau will partner with NIU Athletics to host its Bold Spirits Huskie Tailgate during the NIU vs. Tulsa football game.

The tailgate will be held Sept. 23 at Huskie Stadium, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The tailgate will celebrate Huskie football fans support and contributions to Huskie Stadium’s gameday spirit. Fans can also show off their school spirit. Food and beverages are being provided by Prairie State Winery, Waterman Winery, Jonamac Orchard, Whiskey Acres Distillery and Byers Brewing Company.

“Our Bold Spirits businesses create award-winning products, and, like NIU Athletics events, our Bold Spirits partners attract visitors from across the state, the Midwest, and the country to DeKalb County,” Cortney Strohacker, executive director of the DCCVB, said in a news release. “We are very proud of our DeKalb County Bold Spirits partners and are excited to collaborate with NIU Athletics to celebrate the Huskie Football season and showcase to NIU fans, students, and alumni the wonderful makers within our county,”

Attendees are encouraged to include DeKalb County products in their tailgate fare. Tailgates with the most “Huskie Spirit” and best use DeKalb County Bold Spirits products will win prizes. The tailgate judging begins two hours before kickoff. Registration is required to participate. To register, call 877-335-2521 or visit dekalbcountycvb.com/bold-spirits-huskie-tailgate/.

The DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau is a marketing organization that serves as the primary contact point for meeting planners, sports tournament directors, tour operators, special event planners and travelers.