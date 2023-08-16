Aruna Project DeKalb run raises funds to aid human sex trafficking victims

DeKALB – The Aruna Project raised $30,141 during its inaugural Aruna Run and Walk, according to a news release.

The race was held July 29 at Christ Community Church in DeKalb.

Proceeds from the race will provide holistic care, training and transitional housing to human sex trafficking victims. The race featured more than 230 walkers and runners, 50 volunteers, and supporters, according to the release.

The Aruna Run series creates awareness about local and international human trafficking. The series also secures funds to help empower victims.

The Aruna Project is an international human rights nonprofit dedicated to freeing, employing and empowering sexually enslaved women. For information, visit arunaproject.com.