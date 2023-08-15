August 14, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Violins of Hope DeKalb display to feature 70 restored instruments played by Jewish musicians

By Shaw Local News Network
The Violins of Hope, Holocaust-era violins and other stringed instruments, are the private collection of Israeli violin makers Amnon and Avshalom (Avshi) Weinstein. Some like this one feature the Star of David on the back.

The Violins of Hope, Holocaust-era violins and other stringed instruments, are the private collection of Israeli violin makers Amnon and Avshalom (Avshi) Weinstein. Some like this one feature the Star of David on the back. (Photo provided by Jewish Community Centers of Chicago)

DeKALB – A Chicago-based group will host a public event in DeKalb this month featuring 70 restored violins used by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust.

The event, called Violins of Hope Instrument Petting Zoo, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak. St. The display is hosted by JCC Chicago’s Violins of Hope, according to the library’s calendar.

The instruments were restored and are part of a traveling showcase featuring cultural exhibitions, performances, and community education with a message of hope, resistance, resilience and unity, according to a news release.

Patrons can view the instruments, including strings, winds and percussion and learn their stories.

Because of limited space, the event is first come, first served.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.