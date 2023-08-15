August 14, 2023
Sycamore church to host pollinator event Aug. 19

Shaw Local 2019 file photo – Sections of Hopkins Park, Rotary Park, and the KWRD water reclamation facility will be converted to native habitat to provide environments for important pollinators (butterflies and bees) and reduce landscape maintenance costs. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – The University of Illinois Extension will partner with Mayfield Congregational Church to host its fourth and final Partnering For Pollinators event of the year.

The church, 28405 Church Road, Sycamore, will hold the program from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 19 in the church’s Mayfield Monarch Waystation, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free and open the public.

Participants can create a vine wreath with natural materials. The program will be led by Sue Goudy, an independent artist. Because of limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/PartneringforPollinators2023.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-758-8194.

For information, call 815-758-8194 or email cahandel@illinois.edu.