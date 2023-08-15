Equine Dreams awarded grant for outdoor area renovation

DeKALB – Equine Dreams received a $1,350 grant from the DeKalb County Community Foundation Youth Engaged in Philanthropy (YEP) committee.

The grant will be used to purchase the outdoor riding arena sand, according to a news release.

The sand will be used as part of Equine Dreams outdoor arena renovation. The check was presented to Equine Dreams by YEP committee members.

Equine Dreams is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free equine-assisted services to children and adults with special needs.

YEP is a youth-led high school committee of the DeKalb County Community Foundation that provides opportunities for youth across the county to develop leadership skills, learn about philanthropy, and engage in their communities through grantmaking and volunteering.

For information, visit dekalbccf.org/yep or equinedreams.org.