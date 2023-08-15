English speaking class open Thursday in DeKalb

DeKALB – Those looking to brush up on their English are invited to a class Thursday in DeKalb catered to adults and teenagers seeking basic to intermediate lessons.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the class at 6 p.m. Thursday in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The class is free and intended for adults and teens.

Attendees can learn vocabulary sets, pronunciation skills, and grammatical structures every month. The class will be conducted in English. All language speakers are welcome. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.