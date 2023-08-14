Wahlburgers to open in Sycamore Hy-Vee

SYCAMORE – Popular burger joint Wahlburgers is set to open inside Hy-Vee grocery store in Sycamore later this moth.
Started in Massachusetts, the burger chain operates in locations across the world.
The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the new spot inside Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore, according to the Chamber website. Hy-Vee Sycamore’s Facebook page confirmed Wahlburgers will open to the public that same day.
Wahlburgers is owned by three brothers: chief Paul Wahlberg who’s name features heavily among his Wahlburgers menu creations, Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block fame and actor Mark Wahlberg.