August 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Wahlburgers to open in Sycamore Hy-Vee

By Shaw Local News Network
Casual burger restaurant chain Wahlburgers is set to open a new location inside Hy-Vee grocer, 2700 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, shown here Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – Popular burger joint Wahlburgers is set to open inside Hy-Vee grocery store in Sycamore later this moth.

Started in Massachusetts, the burger chain operates in locations across the world.

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the new spot inside Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore, according to the Chamber website. Hy-Vee Sycamore’s Facebook page confirmed Wahlburgers will open to the public that same day.

Wahlburgers is owned by three brothers: chief Paul Wahlberg who’s name features heavily among his Wahlburgers menu creations, Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block fame and actor Mark Wahlberg.