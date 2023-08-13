Kishwaukee College names new head baseball coach

MALTA – Kishwaukee College has named Joe Maskivish as the new head coach for the college’s men’s baseball team.

Maskivish will coach the team for the 2023 to 2024 season, according to a news release.

He was a pitcher for West Liberty University’s baseball team from 1990 to 1994. Maskivish was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He played in Minor League Baseball or independent leagues from 1994 to 2001. Maskivish was an assistant coach at West Liberty University.

Maskivish founded Swing City Baseball, which offers camps, lessons, and personal coaching. He was a coach and instructor for the Raiders Baseball Academy and Pro Player Hurricanes travel teams. His plans include building a healthy team environment that offers players positive opportunities. Maskivish will also emphasize open academic and athletic options.