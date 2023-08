DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Early Bird Farms to its membership.

Chamber staff, ambassadors, and board members celebrated Early Bird Farms joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Aug. 3, according to a news release.

Early Bird Farms provides the community with locally grown, healthy and clean microgreens.

For information, visit earlybirdmicrogreens.com/ or call 773-456-9046.