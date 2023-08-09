August 09, 2023
Tap dancer to perform in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a dance performance by tap dancer Mr. Taps, Ayrie King III.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the performance at 2 p.m. Aug. 19 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The performance is free and open to the public.

The performance features King performing tap dance routines. He will also teach audience members how to tap dance. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.