Sycamore church to host thrift sale Aug. 25 and 26

SYCAMORE – Sycamore United Methodist Church will host its annual Missions Thrift Sale to support missions in and beyond the community.

The church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore, will hold the sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 25 and from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 26, according to a news release.

Admission to the sale is free and open to the public.

Items for sale include gently-used clothing, purses, books, linens, collectibles, toys, shoes, housewares, and home and holiday décor.

Shoppers can fill a bag with merchandise for $10 Aug. 25. A $5 bag sale is set for Aug. 26. There also will be a bake sale Aug. 25 at the church’s west entrance.