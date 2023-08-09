Rep. Jeff Keicher heralded by state nature conservancy for land restoration efforts

SYCAMORE – State Rep. Jeff Keicher recently was honored by a state nature preservation agency for his hand in passing legislation that promotes land restoration.

The Nature Conservancy in Illinois awarded state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R–Sycamore, with its 2023 Legislative Leadership Award, according to a news release. The agency heralded the unanimous approval of a House Resolution this past spring that helps to educate the public about the benefits of prescribed burning in nature reserves. The legislation also declared April Prescribed Burning Awareness Month in Illinois.

“I’ve been proud to support the work of The Nature Conservancy in Illinois, as well as other public and private conservation programs, and I’m honored to receive this recognition,” Keicher said in a news release. “If you haven’t had a chance to witness the prairie restoration happening in Lee and Ogle Counties at the Nachusa Grasslands, you owe it to yourself to take a trip out there to see the Buffalo in the fields that controlled burns have helped revitalize.”

Ashley Maybank, director of government relations for the nature conservancy, said she believes cooperation with lawmakers like Keicher, who was the original sponsor of the legislation, allows nature conservancy-minded organizations to better raise awareness of best environmentally safe practices.

“Partnerships are integral to raising awareness and accelerating action for the benefit of both people and nature,” Maybanks said. “Along with stewardship practices like prescribed fire that help restore the prairies Illinois is known for, partnerships with communities and leaders like Representative Keicher help to ensure the state’s natural landscape and diverse wildlife can thrive for generations to come.”

The 2007 Illinois Prescribed Burning Act codified prescribed burning in the state as a way to accomplish land management objectives, according to the release. The resolution Keicher penned is designed to continue to alert the public to the benefits of prescribed burning.