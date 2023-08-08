Sen. Andrew Chesney hosts upcoming office hours in DeKalb, Ogle, Winnebago counties

Those in Illinois State Sen. Andrew Chesney’s 45th District have multiple opportunities to meet with Chesney’s staff this month during his traveling office hours.

The office hours are intended for 45th District residents, which includes DeKalb, Ogle and Winnebago counties, according to a news release.

“My highly-trained staff can help constituents navigate state agencies and find solutions to a variety of issues,” said Chesney, R-Freeport, in a news release. “Whether it is FOID or CCL delays, unemployment problems, certification issues, or other state-related problems, my staff is available to help. I recognize it is not convenient for residents in the northern part of the 45th District to travel to my Freeport office for assistance, so I hope any constituents requiring help will take advantage of these traveling office hours in other parts of the legislative district.”

Upcoming traveling office hours events are scheduled for the following dates and times in August:

10 a.m. to noon Aug. 9, Genoa City Hall, 333 E. First St., Genoa

1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 9, Davis Junction Village Hall, 106 N. Elm St., Davis Junction

10 a.m. to noon Aug. 16, Oregon City Hall, 115 N. Third St., Oregon

1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 16, Byron City Hall, 232 W. Second St., Byron

10 a.m. to noon Aug. 24, Roscoe Village Hall, 10631 Main St., Roscoe

1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 24, Rockton Village Hall, 110 E. Main St., Rockton

Constituents can receive services for state agency issues. Residents will be assisted by Chesney’s staff.

The services include:

Firearms identification and concealed carry delays or issues

The Office of Aging, Attorney General’s office, Department of Human Services and state police issues

Transferring out-of-state professional licenses

Secretary of State motor vehicle issues

Veterans’ issues

State board of education or board of higher education issues

For information, call 815-232-0771 or email kscace@sgop.ilga.gov.