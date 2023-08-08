Buckle retail store coming to DeKalb

DeKALB – A new clothing retail store is coming to DeKalb.

Nebraska-based Buckle, which offers clothing, shoes, accessories and other items for people of all ages, will open a new location at 2437 Sycamore Road in DeKalb’s Oakland Place Shopping Center adjacent to Old Navy and Target.

Signs could be seen on the incoming storefront Monday, Aug. 7.

Buckle operates 440 retail stores in 42 states as of Aug. 3, according to its website.

Details aren’t yet known about an opening date. When reached, a Buckle corporate employee confirmed the store’s opening in DeKalb. Representatives were not immediately available for further comment.