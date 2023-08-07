August 07, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Sycamore car show names raffle winner

By Shaw Local News Network
Turning Back Time Car Show Board members: Bob Brown, Kelly Kuhn and Tim Kuhn award a $6,525 check to the 2023 50/50 Raffle Winner: Jill Walsh. This 2023 prize was the largest raffle award in the 23 years of the annual Sycamore Car Show.

Turning Back Time Car Show Board members: Bob Brown, Kelly Kuhn and Tim Kuhn award a $6,525 check to the 2023 50/50 Raffle Winner: Jill Walsh. This 2023 prize was the largest raffle award in the 23 years of the annual Sycamore Car Show. (Photo provided by Robert Brown)

SYCAMORE – The Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show named Jill Walsh as the winner of the show’s 50/50 raffle.

The raffle prize was presented to Walsh during the car show July 30, according to a news release.

Photos: Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show takes over downtown Sycamore ]

Walsh was awarded a $6,525 check.

The prize was given to Walsh by Turning Back Time Car Show board members Kelly Kuhn, Tim Kuhn, and Bob Brown. The check is the largest raffle prize awarded by the car show.