Sycamore car show names raffle winner

SYCAMORE – The Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show named Jill Walsh as the winner of the show’s 50/50 raffle.

The raffle prize was presented to Walsh during the car show July 30, according to a news release.

Walsh was awarded a $6,525 check.

The prize was given to Walsh by Turning Back Time Car Show board members Kelly Kuhn, Tim Kuhn, and Bob Brown. The check is the largest raffle prize awarded by the car show.