Northern Illinois University radio station receives journalism awards

DeKALB – WNIJ 89.5 is the recipient of three awards from the Public Media Journalists Association.

The association annually recognizes the best of local public radio news in various categories, according to a news release.

Joseph Flynn won first place in commentary for his “Racial Groundhog Day” perspective. Flynn discusses the cycle of white supremacist mass violence. He is an associate professor of curriculum and instruction and associate director for academic affairs for NIU’s Center for Black Studies. Flynn also contributes regularly to WNIJ’s Perspective series.

WNIJ’s Under Rocks podcast earned second place in produced podcast for its “Good Curling!” episode. Dan Libman, Susan Stephens and Spencer Tritt learn about news director Jenna Dooley and her family’s curling obsession. They also try curling at Illinois’ Waltham Curling Club. Tritt, Stephens, and Libman talk to the club’s membership director and historian about curling and the club’s history. Under Rock explores Illinois anomalies, oddities and little-known histories.

WNIJ Hola won second place in photojournalism for “Northern Illinois Soccer League Proves It’s More Than Just a Game.” Spencer Tritt and Maria Gardner Lara document semi-final matches between team Durango and team Yecuatla. They also explore matches between the Sycamore Rovers and Deportivo Toluca. Lara examines the family ties, community, and Mexican roots of the Sycamore-DeKalb soccer league.

WNIJ 89.5 FM is one of two noncommercial public broadcasting stations by Northern Public Radio, the broadcast arm of Northern Illinois University, and provides local, national, international and independent news.