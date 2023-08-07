Friendly rivalry to bring baseball, church goers together at Rollo United Church of Christ

ROLLO – The Rollo United Church of Christ will host a cross-town rivalry worship service to celebrate God and baseball.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at Rollo Park, 2266 Suydam Road, Earlville, according to a news release.

The service is free and open to the public.

The service will be held at the park’s baseball fields. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs, signs and clothes supporting their favorite team and God. A picnic cookout and wiffle ball game are set for after the service. In the event of inclement weather, the service will take place at the church.