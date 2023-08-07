DeKalb County master gardener volunteers recognized by University of Illinois Extension

SYCAMORE – DeKalb County volunteers who’ve given years, in come cases decades, of their time to the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners recently were recognized for their service.

The awards ceremony and appreciation dinner were held at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore, according to a news release.

The Master Gardener’s Years of Service Pins are given at five-year intervals. Master Gardener volunteers awarded pins include:

5-year pin: Donna Zang

10-year pins: Holly Gresholdt and Christine Scholl

15-year pins: Joy Gulotta and Cheryl Murray

20-year pins: Anna Marie Coveny and Janice Weber

Janice Weber (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions Office )

The Century Club Award is presented to DeKalb Master Gardeners who volunteer 100 hours or more in a year. The recipients are Murray, Kris Borre, Lori Brown, John Prendergast, and Cathy Anderson.

Brown was also given the 2022 State Outstanding Master Gardener Award. The award is presented annually to around 2% of active Master Gardeners.

The 2022 DeKalb County Rookie of the Year was awarded to Ren Stewart. The award is given to a Master Gardener intern who finishes a 60-hour internship to become a certified Master Gardener.

Ron Rood earned the 2022 Robert C. Brown Memorial Award and DeKalb County Outstanding Master Gardener of the Year. The award recognizes a DeKalb County Master Gardener who contributed to and was part of the program. Rood was part of several DeKalb County Master Gardener projects and the DeKalb County History Center’s food donation garden.

Master Gardener interns who completed certified Master Gardener requirements are Stewart and Bernadette Rynberg.