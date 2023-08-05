Tausch to sing with DeKalb Municipal Band Aug. 15

DeKALB – Vocalist and Northern Illinois University graduate Deanna Tausch will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band at its “Musical Adventures” concert.

The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Dee Palmer Bandshell in Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

Tausch will sing “Beyond the Sea,” “On the Sunny Side of the Street,” and “What a Wonderful World.”

Other music on the program includes “Blue Danube Waltz,” “Grand Canyon Suite” and “Mount Everest.”

Tausch graduated with vocal performance and music education degrees from NIU, where she also earned a master’s degree in education.

She has performed with the NIU Chamber Choir, the NIU Opera Theatre Chorus and the NIU Concert Choir. Tausch has been a guest vocalist for local churches and the Young Naperville Singers.

Tausch founded the Musical Moments Early Childhood Music Class. She is a Cor Cantiamo ensemble member and a DeKalb Municipal Band soloist.

Tausch teaches early childhood and elementary school music for the Kaneland school district.