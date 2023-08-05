DeKalb Township offering computers to low-income residents

DeKALB – The DeKalb Township will partner with PCs for People to give low-income residents internet service and computer access.

The program is open to residents enrolled in General Assistance, Medicaid, TANF, SNAP or WIC, according to a news release.

Social Security Disability, Veterans Pension Benefit Program, Supplemental Social Security Income, and Federal Public Housing Assistance recipients also are eligible. Residents with a household income below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines can apply.

Desktop computer packages with Windows 10 cost $10. Computer packages are available at DeKalb Township. PCs for People will provide pick-up instructions. Because of limited supplies, residents can check their eligibility. Registration is also encouraged. To register, visit pcsrefurbished.com/event/registration.

PCs for People is a nonprofit organization that provides low-cost, rebuilt laptops and computers to low-income residents.

For information, call 708-843-8450.