August 04, 2023
Shaw Local
DeKalb church group donates to District 428 school food pantry

(Left to right); Women of St. Paul's Episcopal Church members Sandra Lee, Freyja Rasmussen-Johns, Barb Food Mart director Joey Moore, group members Peggy Newby, Lucinda Brunner, and Donna deOliveira (Photo provided by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church )

DeKALB – The Women of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church recently donated personal products and a check to Barb Food Mart, DeKalb District 428′s food pantry which serves school district families.

The donations were presented to Barb Food Mart at the church, 900 Normal Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The donations were given to Barb Food Mart director Joey Moore by group members Lucinda Brunner, Donna deOliveira, Peggy Newby, Sandra Lee and Freyja Rasmussen-Johns.

The Women of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is a church group that focuses on outreach and fellowship.

For information, call 815-756-4888, email stpaulsdekalb@gmail.com, or visit stpaulsdekalb.org.