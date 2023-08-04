DeKalb church group donates to District 428 school food pantry

DeKALB – The Women of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church recently donated personal products and a check to Barb Food Mart, DeKalb District 428′s food pantry which serves school district families.

The donations were presented to Barb Food Mart at the church, 900 Normal Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The donations were given to Barb Food Mart director Joey Moore by group members Lucinda Brunner, Donna deOliveira, Peggy Newby, Sandra Lee and Freyja Rasmussen-Johns.

The Women of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is a church group that focuses on outreach and fellowship.

For information, call 815-756-4888, email stpaulsdekalb@gmail.com, or visit stpaulsdekalb.org.