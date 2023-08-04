Come meet local authors Aug. 12 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host its annual fair for local authors to showcase their work on Aug. 12.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main lobby of the library at 309 Oak St., according to a news release.

Attendees can meet the authors, ask questions, listen to book excerpts, and learn about recent publications. Eight of the authors also will hold a presentation in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. Book copies will be available for purchase.

The presentation schedule:

10 a.m.: “Addi Stories by Grammie!” Marcia Feltes, Booth 11

10:30 a.m.: “A Reading with CL Gibson,” CL Gibson, Booth 2

11 a.m.: “Dinomite Storytime,” Jenny Wagh, Booth 1

11:30 a.m.: “The Path to Hybrid Publication,” Nicholas Holmberg, Booth 3

12:30 p.m.: “How to Make Horror Entertaining,” Kevin Densmore, Booth 7

1 p.m.: “Bridging the Tragedy: Silver Linings in the Mysterious Ohio River Valley,” Bill Kousoulas, Booth 5

1:30 p.m.: “What If?” Terry Soltow, Booth 12

Bambi Harris, Booth 6

Trevor Murrey, Booth 8

Ric and Bonnie Amesquita, Booth 9

Dale Cozort, Booth 10

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.