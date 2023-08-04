Come meet local authors Aug. 12 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host its annual fair for local authors to showcase their work on Aug. 12.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main lobby of the library at 309 Oak St., according to a news release.
Attendees can meet the authors, ask questions, listen to book excerpts, and learn about recent publications. Eight of the authors also will hold a presentation in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. Book copies will be available for purchase.
The presentation schedule:
- 10 a.m.: “Addi Stories by Grammie!” Marcia Feltes, Booth 11
- 10:30 a.m.: “A Reading with CL Gibson,” CL Gibson, Booth 2
- 11 a.m.: “Dinomite Storytime,” Jenny Wagh, Booth 1
- 11:30 a.m.: “The Path to Hybrid Publication,” Nicholas Holmberg, Booth 3
- 12:30 p.m.: “How to Make Horror Entertaining,” Kevin Densmore, Booth 7
- 1 p.m.: “Bridging the Tragedy: Silver Linings in the Mysterious Ohio River Valley,” Bill Kousoulas, Booth 5
- 1:30 p.m.: “What If?” Terry Soltow, Booth 12
- Bambi Harris, Booth 6
- Trevor Murrey, Booth 8
- Ric and Bonnie Amesquita, Booth 9
- Dale Cozort, Booth 10
For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.