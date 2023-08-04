August 03, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Come meet local authors Aug. 12 at DeKalb library

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

The DeKalb Public Library will host its annual author's fair on Aug. 12. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host its annual fair for local authors to showcase their work on Aug. 12.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main lobby of the library at 309 Oak St., according to a news release.

Attendees can meet the authors, ask questions, listen to book excerpts, and learn about recent publications. Eight of the authors also will hold a presentation in the lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. Book copies will be available for purchase.

The presentation schedule:

  • 10 a.m.: “Addi Stories by Grammie!” Marcia Feltes, Booth 11
  • 10:30 a.m.: “A Reading with CL Gibson,” CL Gibson, Booth 2
  • 11 a.m.: “Dinomite Storytime,” Jenny Wagh, Booth 1
  • 11:30 a.m.: “The Path to Hybrid Publication,” Nicholas Holmberg, Booth 3
  • 12:30 p.m.: “How to Make Horror Entertaining,” Kevin Densmore, Booth 7
  • 1 p.m.: “Bridging the Tragedy: Silver Linings in the Mysterious Ohio River Valley,” Bill Kousoulas, Booth 5
  • 1:30 p.m.: “What If?” Terry Soltow, Booth 12
  • Bambi Harris, Booth 6
  • Trevor Murrey, Booth 8
  • Ric and Bonnie Amesquita, Booth 9
  • Dale Cozort, Booth 10

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.