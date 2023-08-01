Sponsors welcomed for upcoming Kishwaukee United Way empowerment luncheon

DeKALB – Kishwaukee United Way will host a sponsorship empowerment luncheon to start its 2023-24 workplace campaign.

The luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 S. Grove St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the luncheon is open to the public.

The luncheon includes a mystery raffle, a lunch buffet and speakers. The event also will select honorees and highlight local initiatives. Because of limited seating, reservations are required to attend. Reservations cost $55.

Kishwaukee United Way is accepting sponsors, vendors and donations for a silent auction mystery gift basket. Ad sponsors for the event’s booklet also will be accepted. The booklet is $75 for a quarter page, $125 for a half page and $250 for a full page. To sponsor the event, email info@kishwaukeeunitedway.com or visit kishwaukeeunitedway.com.

For information or to RSVP, visit kishwaukeeunitedway.com or call 779-255-1267.