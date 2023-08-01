Hogs for Dogs motorcycle ride Sunday to benefit The Barn on Baseline animal shelter in Genoa

GENOA – Motorcycle enthusiasts and animal lovers alike are invited to participate in a benefit Sunday to raise funds and support for The Barn on Baseline animal shelter and adoption center in Genoa.

Choppers for Mutts, named Hogs for Dogs by organizers, said proceeds will benefit the care, feeding and adoption of local animals.

Those interested in participating with their motorcycle are invited to meet at 10:30 a.m. at The Barn on Baseline, 6173 Baseline Road in Genoa Sunday. Registration is $25 per bike and $40 with a passenger.

Riders will begin a 125-mile scenic route with planned stops along the way, organizers said.

The event will conclude with an after party at the Genoa VFW, 311 S. Washington St., and will include food, raffles and a live band.

Don’t have a motorcycle? You can still come to the after party at the Genoa VFW for a donation of just $15, organizers said.

Those interested in the after party are invited to be there before 4 p.m.

For more information, call 815-784-5924.