Fur a good cause: Tails on Tap Bar Crawl in DeKalb to benefit Tails Humane Society

DeKALB – Lagers, pints and glasses will be flowing at bar venues around downtown DeKalb Saturday to kick off the inaugural Tails on Tap Bar Crawl and, hopefully, find some shelter pets their forever home, organizers said.

Several establishments are taking part in the event, which is aimed at backing a good cause: to support homeless four-legged pets at Tails Humane Society, 2250 Barber Greene Road, DeKalb.

The cost is $30 for a ticket, which organizers say not only grants an individual admission to the bar crawl but also a chance to snag other goodies and maybe win a $100 Target gift card.

Tails Humane Society Events Manager Rosalie Trump said the idea behind crawl came together after some discussion.

“We were just looking for another community event, community-based fundraiser that we could do here in the DeKalb area,” Trump said. “We had a few different ideas. After talking with some other community members and some of the other business owners here in town, we decided to move forward with the Tails on Tap Bar Crawl and create a fun afternoon in downtown DeKalb, so people can support Tails Humane Society as well as some of their favorite local businesses.”

[ Photos: Homeless pets wait to be adopted at Tails Humane Society ]

One of the dogs available for adoption Monday, July 24, 2023, at Tails Humane Society in DeKalb. Tails will be hosting the Tails on Tap Bar Crawl Saturday Aug. 5 in downtown DeKalb with all proceeds benefitting the homeless pets at the shelter. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Trump said there will be six stops on the downtown bar crawl – including Byers Brewing Company, Hometown Sports Bar and Grill, El Jimador, The Grove, Egyptian Theatre and Keg and Kernel – where each attendee is able to pick up one freebie along the way at their own leisure.

“Some of them is a beer, sangria,” Trump said. “El Jimador is donating chips and salsa. [It’s] popcorn at the Egyptian [Theatre]. So, a little something for everyone. Each stop is a little different, but you’ll get one freebie at each stop.”

Organizers behind the bar crawl say all the proceeds will go to support homeless pets at the animal shelter.

Trump said the past year has been slow for adult dog adoptions at Tails Humane Society, much like at animal shelters across the nation.

Jesse Rubo, from Malta visits with a mixed breed dog named Blue Monday, July 24, 2023, to see if they are a match for adoption at Tails Humane Society in DeKalb. Tails will be hosting the Tails on Tap Bar Crawl Saturday Aug. 5 in downtown DeKalb with all proceeds benefitting the homeless pets at the shelter. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

“We do encourage anyone that thinks they could add a dog to their home, now is a great time,” she said. “Dogs are staying here longer than we would like them to. We have some different enrichment activities that help their stay with us, make it feel more like home, help keep them busy and occupied while they’re here which is part of what your donation go toward.”

The local animal shelter plans to have volunteers walking some adoptable dogs in the downtown the day of the bar crawl depending on the weather, organizers said.

“You can meet them and pet them and maybe find your new best friend while you’re out and about, too,” Trump said.

If you go

What: Tails on Tap Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Where: Byers Brewing Company, Hometown Sports Bar and Grill, El Jimador, The Grove, Egyptian Theatre and Keg & Kernel

Other: Tickets are $30 per person.