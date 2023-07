DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed AMVETS Post No. 90 to its membership.

Chamber staff, ambassadors and board members celebrated AMVETS Post 90 joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting July 12, according to a news release.

AMVETS Post 90, 421 Oak St., DeKalb, assists veterans and sponsors various programs that serve the community, country and its citizens.

For information, visit amvetsil90.org or call 815-758-1990.