Tai chi lessons offered in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will offer patrons tai chi lessons on the first Tuesday of every month.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the lesson from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The lesson is free and intended for teens and adults.

Participants can learn about and practice tai chi. The lesson includes step-by-step instructions. The lesson will be taught by Erica Bough, a certified tai chi instructor and fourth-degree martial arts black belt. Because of limited space, the lesson is first come, first served.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.