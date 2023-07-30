July 30, 2023
Tai chi lessons offered in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will offer patrons tai chi lessons on the first Tuesday of every month.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the lesson from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The lesson is free and intended for teens and adults.

Participants can learn about and practice tai chi. The lesson includes step-by-step instructions. The lesson will be taught by Erica Bough, a certified tai chi instructor and fourth-degree martial arts black belt. Because of limited space, the lesson is first come, first served.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.