Safe Passage to present on sexual assault awareness, prevention for preteens, teens, adults

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a series of Safe Passage presentations on sexual assault and domestic violence prevention topics.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the presentations at noon Aug. 4 and 11 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The presentations are free and intended for preteens, teens and adults.

Different age groups will receive separate presentations per topic. The topics include “Consent and Body Safety” and “Grooming 101.” No registration is required to attend.

For information, email hayleyd@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1211.