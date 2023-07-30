Indian Valley Theatre auditions for ‘The Tin Woman’ set for Aug. 5 and 6

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre will host auditions for its upcoming performances of “The Tin Woman.”

The auditions will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 and from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 in the community room of the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich, according to a news release.

Admission to the auditions is open to people ages 18 and older.

“The Tin Woman,” written by Sean Grennan, tells the story of Joy, who begins a downward spiral after a heart transplant. Meanwhile, Hank and Alice mourn the loss of their son Jack, whose heart was given to Joy. She is urged by a friend to track down Jack’s family for closure.

The IVT production will be directed by Jen Ketchum. Auditions consist of cold readings from the script. Attendees are encouraged to inform the director of rehearsal conflicts. Ketchum will cast two men and three women. No experience is required to audition.

Performances of “The Tin Woman are at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 22.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, visit indianvalleytheatre.com or send a message on the IVT Facebook page.