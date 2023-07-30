Grief support group meeting Aug. 8 and 22 at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two grief support meetings for patrons experiencing loss and grief.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 8 and 22 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The meetings are free and intended for adults.

Participants will be able to join other people experiencing loss and grief to receive support in a confidential and safe setting. Attendees can share grief experiences, learn about grief, and receive grieving process insight from peers and the group facilitator. The group will be facilitated by a ProMedica Hospice bereavement coordinator. No registration is required to attend.

The support group doesn’t replace other mental health services. If you need individual counseling or other mental health services, call 815-397-3691 or 211. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or need immediate attention for a non-life-threatening mental health need, call 988. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.