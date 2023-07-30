Genoa Veterans Home annual Veterans Weekend begins Aug. 4

GENOA – The Genoa Veterans Home will host its 16th annual Veterans Weekend in Genoa and DeKalb.

The three-day event will take place Aug. 4-6, according to a news release.

The weekend will begin with a meet-and-greet from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the DeKalb AMVETS, 421 E. Oak St., DeKalb. The band Beau will perform and food will be available from the Dirty Bird food truck.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the senior veterans motorcycle parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Barbed Wire Harley-Davidson, 969 N. Peace Road, DeKalb.

A living history military encampment will be held in the yard of the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Saturday and an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m.

Burgers and pork chops will be served from noon to 2 p.m. and a Veterans Awareness Fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. A spaghetti dinner will be served from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Music will be performed by Polly Says from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the Couch Coins from 7 to 10 p.m. The Wild Fries Food Truck will provide food.

On Sunday, the American Legion Auxiliary will serve a biscuit and gravy breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. The Sportsmans Show will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Couch Coins will perform from 5 to 8 p.m.

For information, call 815-757-2230 or 815-784-5967.