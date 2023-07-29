Kishwaukee Valley Art League’s August schedule features local artist, illustrator

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several events and workshops in August at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

KVAL will host a general meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Gallery on State, according to a news release. The meeting includes a marker illustration and drawing demonstration by artist Andy Hongisto.

A KVAL board meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1. The board will discuss upcoming events and filling empty board positions. The meeting is open to KVAL members only.

The Second Saturday Art Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 12. The workshop will feature artist Rick Borrett. The workshop is free.

KVAL will participate in Ribs, Rhythm and Blues Fest from 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 26 in downtown Sycamore. The event features regional rib vendors, craft beer and live music.

This month’s gallery features watercolor artist Tamara Shriver. Her work also will be in the gallery’s front window.

For information, visit kval-nfp.org.