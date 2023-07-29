DeKalb chalk art event to raise money for Barb Food Mart

DeKALB – Barb Food Mart will host “Art for the Mart, a Colorful Fundraiser for BFM” to support the food pantry.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at Palmer Court in downtown DeKalb.

Participants can draw chalk art on sidewalk squares. Guest artists also will create chalk art.

Food will be available for purchase from Sweet Butts Cotton Candy and Big D’s Hot Dogs. Chalk will be provided.

Attendees can buy a 3-by-3-foot square for $15 or a family four-square for $45. To buy a square, visit secure.givelively.org/event/barb-food-mart-nfp/art-for-the-mart.

Barb Food Mart is a food pantry that serves DeKalb School District 428 families.