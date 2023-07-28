July 27, 2023
Video: Crashed plane towed from Cortland corn field

By Kelsey Rettke and Mark Busch
A Cessna 177 four-seater plane crashed in a Cortland corn field off West Lincoln Highway in DeKalb County a mile from its destination at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport Thursday, July 27, 2023. The plane was towed from the field by Lovetts Towing. Two men were injured in the crash and hospitalized, authorities said.

CORTLAND – A crashed plane was towed from a Cortland corn field Thursday to the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, its intended destination about a mile away in rural DeKalb County.

Two men were injured in a small plane crash in Cortland midday Thursday as the single-engine Cessna 177 made its way from Indiana to DeKalb, authorities said.

Drew Benet Meyer, 34, of Evansville, Indiana piloted the plane. Bennett S. Hatfield, 33, of Whitestown, Indiana was the passenger. Both men remain hospitalized with injuries, confirmed the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Crashed plane was headed to DeKalb airport from Indiana; two men injured ]

The plane was towed from the site to a hangar at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport.