Video: Crashed plane towed from Cortland corn field

CORTLAND – A crashed plane was towed from a Cortland corn field Thursday to the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport, its intended destination about a mile away in rural DeKalb County.
Two men were injured in a small plane crash in Cortland midday Thursday as the single-engine Cessna 177 made its way from Indiana to DeKalb, authorities said.
Drew Benet Meyer, 34, of Evansville, Indiana piloted the plane. Bennett S. Hatfield, 33, of Whitestown, Indiana was the passenger. Both men remain hospitalized with injuries, confirmed the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The plane was towed from the site to a hangar at DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport.
Lovetts Towing moved the crashed plane in a Cortland corn field to a vehicle which will take it to the DeKalb airport. Lots of front-end and wing damage. Authorities continue to investigate the crash, no word on why yet