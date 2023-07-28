Sycamore road closures to know ahead of Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show

SYCAMORE – This weekend, thousands of visitors are expected to flock to downtown Sycamore for the Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show, prompting road closures and restricted parking downtown.

Here’s what streets will be closed for the annual show, according to a Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show participant pamphlet:

West State Street from Sacramento Street to Main Street.

California Street from Elm Street to Exchange Street.

Somonauk Street from High Street to State Street.

Maple Street from Elm Street to Exchange Street.

Elm Street from California Street to Main Street.

According to a Sycamore Police news release, downtown streets will be closed at 5 a.m. Sunday for the car show, which lasts until 5 p.m.

Sycamore Deputy Police Chief Jeff Wig said Sycamore police will use a variety of options to block roads and control crowds during the car show, an event Wig estimates attracts 15,000 to 20,000 people to the city each year.

“We incorporate volunteers, signage, fencing, you know blocking off our roadways and stuff – utilizing vehicles to service barricades and things like that to protect the public as they visit,” Wig said.

Where you won’t be able to park for the annual festival

In anticipation of Cruise Night on Saturday, Maple Street will become a no-parking zone beginning at noon Saturday, and the two city-owned parking lots at the intersection of Somonauk and Elm Streets are already closed for the remainder of the weekend.

Accurate Towing has been contracted to tow vehicles parked in the no-parking zones, which Wig said includes detour routes.

“When it comes to that – say you’re parked there, you don’t realize it, you’re not from the area, it’s in violation of that [no parking zone]. We do have those vehicles relocated at no cost to the vehicle owner. So if we tow the cars they’re not getting charged. That’s something we take care of with the tow company,” Wig said.

Here are all of the roads that, according to Sycamore Police, will be closed or have temporary designated no parking restrictions: