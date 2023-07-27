Estate planning workshop set for Aug. 3 at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an estate planning or downsizing solutions workshop.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the workshop at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The workshop is free and intended for adults.

Patrons can learn about the pros and cons of private sale, charitable donation and consignment. The workshop will be led by Carolyn Law. Law is a certified personal property appraiser and antiques researcher. She also owns Carolyn Law Antiques LLC in Sycamore. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.