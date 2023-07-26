NIU’s WNIJ radio station to host golf outing Sept. 22

SYCAMORE – Northern Illinois University’s WNIJ radio will host a Hola in One golf outing fundraiser for Northern Public Radio’s Hola digital community.

The golf outing will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at the Sycamore Golf Club, 940 E. State St., Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the outing is open to the public.

Proceeds from the outing will support Northern Public Radio’s Hola digital community. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit northernpublicradio.org/holainone.

The outing costs $95 for individuals and $380 for groups of four. Early-bird fees are $340 for groups of four. The early bird fee is available through Aug. 15. Sponsorships also will be accepted for the outing. To sponsor the outing, visit northernpublicradio.org/holainone.

WNIJ.org/hola is a digital community part of Northern Public Radio, the broadcast arm of Northern Illinois University, that shares news, resources, opinions and events with northern Illinois Spanish speakers.

For information, visit northernpublicradio.org/holainone.