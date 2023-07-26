July 26, 2023
NIU’s observatory to reopen for first time since pandemic, Star Party set for Aug. 2

By Shaw Local News Network
Northern Illinois University, large red NIU sign outside the Holmes Student Center in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University will host a Star Party to celebrate the Davis Hall Observatory’s reopening after it closed because of the pandemic.

The party will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at NIU’s LaTourette Hall, 202 Normal Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The party is free and open to the public.

The party features space-themed trivia, games, refreshments and a presentation on the observatory’s history. The observatory will open for public viewing at 8 p.m. Attendees unable or unwilling to climb the observatory’s stairs can use telescopes set up outside. Free parking is available at the NIU parking garage.

For information, email Observatory@niu.edu.