Kishwaukee United Way school supply drive begins Aug. 11 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Area residents looking to help provide school supplies for DeKalb students in need are invited to contribute to a Stuff the Bus drive which kicks off Aug. 11.

Kishwaukee United Way will partner with Transdev to host a Stuff the Bus drive to collect school supplies for the 2023-24 school year.

The drive will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12, and from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Walmart parking lot, 2300 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The supply drive is free and open to the public.

Participants can drop off school supplies for the upcoming school year. The donations are being given to DeKalb residents. Donations also will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kishwaukee United Way, 2201 N. First St., DeKalb.

For information, call 779-255-1267 or email info@kishwaukeeunitedway.com.