4-H horse show winners from DeKalb, Ogle counties announced

MALTA – Residents from DeKalb and Ogle counties were recently awarded 4-H wins at the University of Illinois Extensions’ sixth multi-county 4-H horse show.
The show was held July 8 at Amber Sun Acres, 19819 University Road, Malta, according to a news release.
The horse show features 16 4-H members from DeKalb and Ogle counties. The participants demonstrated various horsemanship skills.
The horse show results include:
- Champion Junior Showmanship: Addison Yordy of Ogle County
- Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Addison Diehl of Ogle County
- Champion Senior Showmanship: Molly Ziegler of Ogle County
- Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Hannah Treme of DeKalb County
- Grand Champion Horse at Halter: Adalyn Bocker of Ogle County
- Reserve Champion Horse at Halter: Lily Hongsermeier of Ogle County
- Junior Grand Champion Performance Horse: Adalyn Bocker of Ogle County
- Reserve Junior Grand Champion Performance Horse: Addison Yordy of Ogle County
- Senior Grand Champion Performance Horse: Molly Ziegler of Ogle County
- Junior Grand Champion Horsemanship: Addison Diehl of Ogle County
- Reserve Junior Grand Champion Horsemanship: Adalyn Bocker of Ogle County
- Senior Grand Champion Horsemanship: Molly Ziegler of Ogle County
- Junior Equine Sportsmanship Award: Alyse Roger of Ogle County
- Reserve Junior Equine Sportsmanship Award: Piper Johnson of Ogle County
- Senior Equine Sportsmanship Award: Hannah Treme of DeKalb County
- Reserve Senior Equine Sportsmanship Award: Molly Ziegler of Ogle County
- Junior Performance High Point Award: Addison Yordy of Ogle County
- Reserve Junior Performance High Point Award: Brynjar Huss of DeKalb County and Alyse Roger of Ogle County
- Senior Performance High Point Award: Molly Ziegler of Ogle County
- Reserve Senior Performance High Point Award: Hannah Treme and Lexi Suddeth of DeKalb County
- Junior Horse Speed Award: Addison Yordy of Ogle County
- Reserve Junior Horse Speed Award: Tessa Bruns of Ogle County
- Senior Horse Speed Award: Lexi Suddeth of DeKalb County
- Reserve Senior Horse Speed Award: Hannah Treme of DeKalb County and Molly Ziegler of Ogle County