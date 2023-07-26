4-H horse show winners from DeKalb, Ogle counties announced

MALTA – Residents from DeKalb and Ogle counties were recently awarded 4-H wins at the University of Illinois Extensions’ sixth multi-county 4-H horse show.

The show was held July 8 at Amber Sun Acres, 19819 University Road, Malta, according to a news release.

The horse show features 16 4-H members from DeKalb and Ogle counties. The participants demonstrated various horsemanship skills.

The horse show results include:

Champion Junior Showmanship: Addison Yordy of Ogle County

Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Addison Diehl of Ogle County

Champion Senior Showmanship: Molly Ziegler of Ogle County

Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Hannah Treme of DeKalb County

Grand Champion Horse at Halter: Adalyn Bocker of Ogle County

Reserve Champion Horse at Halter: Lily Hongsermeier of Ogle County

Junior Grand Champion Performance Horse: Adalyn Bocker of Ogle County

Reserve Junior Grand Champion Performance Horse: Addison Yordy of Ogle County

Senior Grand Champion Performance Horse: Molly Ziegler of Ogle County

Junior Grand Champion Horsemanship: Addison Diehl of Ogle County

Reserve Junior Grand Champion Horsemanship: Adalyn Bocker of Ogle County

Senior Grand Champion Horsemanship: Molly Ziegler of Ogle County

Junior Equine Sportsmanship Award: Alyse Roger of Ogle County

Reserve Junior Equine Sportsmanship Award: Piper Johnson of Ogle County

Senior Equine Sportsmanship Award: Hannah Treme of DeKalb County

Reserve Senior Equine Sportsmanship Award: Molly Ziegler of Ogle County

Junior Performance High Point Award: Addison Yordy of Ogle County

Reserve Junior Performance High Point Award: Brynjar Huss of DeKalb County and Alyse Roger of Ogle County

Senior Performance High Point Award: Molly Ziegler of Ogle County

Reserve Senior Performance High Point Award: Hannah Treme and Lexi Suddeth of DeKalb County

Junior Horse Speed Award: Addison Yordy of Ogle County

Reserve Junior Horse Speed Award: Tessa Bruns of Ogle County

Senior Horse Speed Award: Lexi Suddeth of DeKalb County

Reserve Senior Horse Speed Award: Hannah Treme of DeKalb County and Molly Ziegler of Ogle County

Lexi Suddeth (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions )

Hannah Treme (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions )