July 26, 2023
4-H horse show winners from DeKalb, Ogle counties announced

University of Illinois Extensions 4-H horse show participants

University of Illinois Extensions 4-H horse show participants (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions )

MALTA – Residents from DeKalb and Ogle counties were recently awarded 4-H wins at the University of Illinois Extensions’ sixth multi-county 4-H horse show.

The show was held July 8 at Amber Sun Acres, 19819 University Road, Malta, according to a news release.

The horse show features 16 4-H members from DeKalb and Ogle counties. The participants demonstrated various horsemanship skills.

The horse show results include:

  • Champion Junior Showmanship: Addison Yordy of Ogle County
  • Reserve Champion Junior Showmanship: Addison Diehl of Ogle County
  • Champion Senior Showmanship: Molly Ziegler of Ogle County
  • Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship: Hannah Treme of DeKalb County
  • Grand Champion Horse at Halter: Adalyn Bocker of Ogle County
  • Reserve Champion Horse at Halter: Lily Hongsermeier of Ogle County
  • Junior Grand Champion Performance Horse: Adalyn Bocker of Ogle County
  • Reserve Junior Grand Champion Performance Horse: Addison Yordy of Ogle County
  • Senior Grand Champion Performance Horse: Molly Ziegler of Ogle County
  • Junior Grand Champion Horsemanship: Addison Diehl of Ogle County
  • Reserve Junior Grand Champion Horsemanship: Adalyn Bocker of Ogle County
  • Senior Grand Champion Horsemanship: Molly Ziegler of Ogle County
  • Junior Equine Sportsmanship Award: Alyse Roger of Ogle County
  • Reserve Junior Equine Sportsmanship Award: Piper Johnson of Ogle County
  • Senior Equine Sportsmanship Award: Hannah Treme of DeKalb County
  • Reserve Senior Equine Sportsmanship Award: Molly Ziegler of Ogle County
  • Junior Performance High Point Award: Addison Yordy of Ogle County
  • Reserve Junior Performance High Point Award: Brynjar Huss of DeKalb County and Alyse Roger of Ogle County
  • Senior Performance High Point Award: Molly Ziegler of Ogle County
  • Reserve Senior Performance High Point Award: Hannah Treme and Lexi Suddeth of DeKalb County
  • Junior Horse Speed Award: Addison Yordy of Ogle County
  • Reserve Junior Horse Speed Award: Tessa Bruns of Ogle County
  • Senior Horse Speed Award: Lexi Suddeth of DeKalb County
  • Reserve Senior Horse Speed Award: Hannah Treme of DeKalb County and Molly Ziegler of Ogle County
Lexi Suddeth

Lexi Suddeth (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions )

Hannah Treme

Hannah Treme (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions )

Brynjar Huss

Brynjar Huss (Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions )