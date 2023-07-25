Uke Day set for Aug. 13 at DeKalb’s Hopkins Park

DeKALB – The Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra will host an Uke Day event to celebrate the first Ukulele Day in DeKalb.

The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 in the lower-level community room at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to event is open to the public.

The event features three ukulele workshops, a community strum and sing, a raffle and a swap and sell. A concert will be performed by the Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra. Food is being provided.

Local music shop vendors are also available. The event costs $5 to attend. The first 40 attendees will receive a free lei.

For information, email ilukesoc@gmail.com.