July 25, 2023
Shaw Local
Uke Day set for Aug. 13 at DeKalb’s Hopkins Park

By Shaw Local News Network
Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL

Welcome to the City of DeKalb sign along Route 38 in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra will host an Uke Day event to celebrate the first Ukulele Day in DeKalb.

The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 in the lower-level community room at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to event is open to the public.

The event features three ukulele workshops, a community strum and sing, a raffle and a swap and sell. A concert will be performed by the Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra. Food is being provided.

Local music shop vendors are also available. The event costs $5 to attend. The first 40 attendees will receive a free lei.

For information, email ilukesoc@gmail.com.