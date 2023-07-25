The Spoon Man performing July 27 at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two shows by musical interactive comedian The Spoon Man, Jim Cruise.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the shows at 10 a.m. and at 1 p.m. on July 27 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The shows are free and open to the public.

The shows feature Cruise playing the spoons. The afternoon show is a repeat of the morning show. Patrons are encouraged to attend only one of the shows. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.