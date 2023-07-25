DeKalb Chamber accepting Athena Award nominations

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 34th annual DeKalb Athena and Women of Accomplishment Awards.

The awards will be presented Oct. 19 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

The Athena Award recognizes an individual for being a role model, encouraging women to reach their potential, community service and professional and business accomplishments. The nominee must live or work in DeKalb and be active in their careers.

The Woman of Accomplishment Award recognizes individuals who meet Athena criteria but are retired or no longer working in DeKalb County. The nomination deadline is Aug. 18. To submit a nomination, visit dekalb.org/athena-award.

The Athena Award is a national program. Award finalist nominations and support letters are sent to Illinois chambers of commerce with Athena programs to select the recipient.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce provides businesses in the greater DeKalb region with resources, avenues for businesses to connect with each other and the community, and advocates for business needs.

For information, visit dekalb.org, call 815-756-6306, or email virginia.filicetti@dekalb.org.