DCCG lists August Grow Mobile food pantry dates

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens is gearing up for August for its Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.
The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers asks that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they’re sick.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.
Grow Mobile dates in August:
- 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at Hinckley First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Sycamore St., Hinckley
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
- 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
- 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 10 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
- 8:30 to 10 a.m. Aug. 19 at Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston
- 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
- 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb