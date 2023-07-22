Vocalist Bethany Brewer performing Aug. 1 with the DeKalb Municipal Band

DeKALB – Vocalist and Wheaton College Conservatory of Music graduate Bethany Brewer will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band at its next concert.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 in the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public.

Brewer will sing “Edelweiss” from “The Sound of Music,” “Wonderful Guy” from “South Pacific,” and “It’s Grand Night for Singing” from “State Fair.” The music being performed by the band includes “Burst of Flame,” “Invincible Eagle March,” and “Sinatra.”

The concert also features piccoloist Cindi Eisenhower. Eisenhower will play “Variations of Yankee Doodle.”

Brewer graduated from the Wheaton College Conservatory of Music. She played the Second Witch in “Dido and Aeneas,” the Third Lady in “Die Zauberflöte,” and in solo recitals. Brewer earned a master’s degree from the University of Colorado Boulder in 2020. She performed with CU Boulder’s Early Music Ensemble, the Boulder Bach Festival, as Filippyevna in “Eugene Onegin” with Ecklund Opera, and in recitals.

Brewer performed with Chicago’s Music of the Baroque and Cor Cantiamo ensembles. She is a section leader at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn. Brewer also performed with the Miami Beach Classic Music Festival as Cherubino in “Le Nozze di Figaro.”