Lincoln Highway Buy-Way yard sale returns, applications open

DeKALB – The Lincoln Highway Association’s annual Lincoln Highway Buy-Way is accepting entrees for its annual yard sale sale, set to return in August.

The buy-way will be held from Aug. 10 through Aug, 12, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is open to the public.

Residents can host yard sales, church rummage sales, bake sales, car washes, garage sales, or business walk sales. Participants must provide their own yard and garage sale signage. Two price levels are available.

Patrons who pay $10 will receive a listing with mapping. Participants paying $15 can earn an official yard sale sign and a listing with mapping. Sign-up forms are available. To register, visit illinoislincolnhighwayassociation.org.

The $10 patrons can submit the sign-up form and a check or money order via mail to the H.I. Lincoln Store and Lincoln Highway Interpretive Center, 136 N. Elm St., Franklin Grove. The registration deadline is Aug. 5.

Registration for $15 participants is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at the H.I. Lincoln Store and Lincoln Highway Interpretive Center. Registration is due Aug. 6.

For information, email illinoislincolnhighwayassoc@gmail.com or call or text 815-751-2887.