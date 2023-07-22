July 22, 2023
Help wanted: Applicants welcome to pain a fire hydrant, utility box to beautify DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
The Egyptian Theatre's Palmer Court utility box, painted by Amanda Groff (Photo provided by the City of DeKalb )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Citizen’s Community Enhancement Commission is accepting designs for the utility box artwork and Paint-A-Plug programs.

The programs allow local artists to showcase their talent, according to a news release.

The utility box program allows artists to create digital designs for vinyl wraps installed on utility boxes. Designs are being accepted for three downtown utility boxes. A $150 incentive will be provided for the selected utility box designs. The incentives, wrap production and installations are covered by a T-Mobile Hometown Grant.

The utility box program guidelines and submission information are available. The utility box designs are due Sept. 12. To apply, visit cityofdekalb.com/1474/UtilityBox-Artwork.

The Paint-A-Plug program allows community members to paint fire hydrants. The first four approved artists will receive a $50 gift card for supplies and paint. The gift cards are provided by Helen’s Hair Designs and Spa.

The Paint-A-Plug program application and information is available. Applications will be accepted and approved on a rolling basis. The hydrants must be painted by Nov. 1. To apply, visit cityofdekalb.com/paintaplug.

DeKalb City Hall's Vaughn Parking Lot utility box, painted by Jennifer Ramczyk (Photo provided by the City of DeKalb )

The Van Buer Plaza utility box, painted by Rudy Galindo. (Photo provided by the City of DeKalb )