DeKalb church to host Aruna Run and Walk July 29

DeKALB – Christ Community Church will host the Aruna Run and Walk to help benefit the Aruna Project and free trafficked women.

The church, 2350 Pride Ave., DeKalb, will hold the race at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29, according to a news release.

Admission to the race is open to the public.

Attendees can run or walk the race. A Kids’ One Mile course is available for children. The race will be stroller-accessible. Activities include raffles, body art, vendors, bouncy houses, henna tattoos, water activities and a DJ. A bag check will be available. Awards are being given to the top individual and team finishers and fundraisers. Participants also can receive a Turtle Award and various Judges’ Choice Awards.

Registration is required to attend. The registration fee is $35 and $15 for the Kids’ One Mile course. There is a $5 late fee for attendees who register after July 25. To register, visit raceroster.com/events/2023/72797/2023-dekalb-aruna-run or Christ Community Church. Registration also is available from 8 to 9 a.m. July 29.

The Aruna Project is an international human rights nonprofit dedicated to freeing, employing and empowering sexually enslaved women.

For information, call 815-901-5414 or email kim.barrios.amfam@gmail.com.